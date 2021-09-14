Global BC sponsors Easter Seals Drop Zone (Surrey)
- When
-
Add to Calendar 14-09-2021 06:00 14-09-2021 15:00 America/Toronto Global BC sponsors Easter Seals Drop Zone (Surrey)
Tuesday, September 14 | Central City Tower, SurreyCentral City Tower - 13450 102 Avenue, Surrey, BC Easter Seals BC/Yukon info@eastersealsbcy.ca DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Contact
- info@eastersealsbcy.ca 1-800-818-4483 (Easter Seals BC/Yukon)
Tuesday, September 14
Central City Office Tower, Surrey
Become a superhero for children and adults with disabilities when you participate in Easter Seals Drop Zone.
This thrilling, no-contact fundraiser, challenges you to step outside your comfort zone and rappel down office towers.
Register as an individual or a team, and support those with disabilities.
Proudly sponsored by Global BC.
Details at DropZoneBC.ca