Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Other
Sep 14 6:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Global BC sponsors Easter Seals Drop Zone (Surrey)

Where
Central City Tower - 13450 102 Avenue, Surrey, BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 14-09-2021 06:00 14-09-2021 15:00 America/Toronto Global BC sponsors Easter Seals Drop Zone (Surrey)

Tuesday, September 14 | Central City Tower, Surrey

 Central City Tower - 13450 102 Avenue, Surrey, BC Easter Seals BC/Yukon info@eastersealsbcy.ca DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Website
https://p2p.onecause.com/eastersealsdropzonebc
Contact
info@eastersealsbcy.ca 1-800-818-4483 (Easter Seals BC/Yukon)
Global BC sponsors Easter Seals Drop Zone (Surrey) - image View image in full screen

Tuesday, September 14
Central City Office Tower, Surrey

Become a superhero for children and adults with disabilities when you participate in Easter Seals Drop Zone.

This thrilling, no-contact fundraiser, challenges you to step outside your comfort zone and rappel down office towers.

Register as an individual or a team, and support those with disabilities.

Proudly sponsored by Global BC.

Details at DropZoneBC.ca