After a challenging year of separation and uncertainty, we’re so excited to invite you to a Festival Afloat! Saturday, August 14th, Indigenous rights charity RAVEN (Respecting Aboriginal Values and Environmental Needs) presents a unique, pandemic-friendly Floating Concert in the waters just off Jericho Beach. Featuring soul songstress Desirée Dawson, paddlers will surround the “Providence,” a gorgeous wooden sailing ship that serves as the ‘stage’ for the evening’s performance. This socially distanced, on-the-water concert offers people a way to come together in a creative, safe, and supportive way while offering a tangible way to stand in support of First Nation’s access to justice, to level the playing field so that Indigenous rights and stewardship values can be upheld by the courts. Get tickets: https://fundraise.raventrust.com/event/festival-afloat-vancouver/e349034 Bring your canoe, kayak, stand-up paddleboard or rowboat to launch at Jericho Beach, or paddle over from Spanish Banks, Kits Beach or False Creek. It’s summertime parking, so plan to arrive early and go for a swim or paddle before the 7:00 pm start time. We’ll have facilitators helping load and unload boats and direct traffic. Don't have a boat? The concert will be accessible by land! Bring a beach chair or towel. This promises to be a joyous community gathering to raise funds for Heiltsuk Nation’s “Step Up for Coast Heroes” campaign. The central-coast Nation is in the midst of a groundbreaking Indigenous Environmental Assessment project that pairs western science with traditional knowledge to uncover the full impacts of the Nathan E. Stewart disaster while charting a way forward to restore ecosystem health. The legal challenge - with support from RAVEN - is part of that path, as the case aims to enshrine the caretaker values and stewardship plans of Heiltsuk Nation into law. Can’t come? You can deepen this gathering’s impact with a tax-deductible donation: give now, and your contribution will be doubled. https://fundraise.raventrust.com/event/festival-afloat-vancouver/e349034 Looking forward to a fun floating fundraiser with you!.