Summer Soiree Night Market

Visit West Kelowna’s newest summer attraction, ‘Summer Soiree: A Grizzli Night Market’. Nestled amongst the beautiful vineyards on Grizzli Winery’s 23-acre estate, this outdoor market is ideal for locals and tourists alike and showcases the talent of our local musicians, foodies and vendors.
Soak in that warm Okanagan air and experience an amazing variety of food, wine pairings, games, merchandise, and live music.
Happening every Friday and Saturday nights in August and finishing Labour Day Weekend. This summer fun affair is certainly something you don’t want to miss!