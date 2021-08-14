Global Edmonton supports: Alberta Open Farm Days
- Where
- No Location Given
- When
-
Add to Calendar 14-08-2021 10:00 15-08-2021 22:00 America/Toronto Global Edmonton supports: Alberta Open Farm Days
Open Farm Days will take place on Aug. 14 and 15, with about 50 host farms across the province opening their doors to offer open houses, great local food experiences, tours, demonstrations and an opportunity to buy locally Alberta-grown and produced products. Check out participating locations and plan your farm and culinary visits at…Alberta Open Farm Days DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Open Farm Days will take place on Aug. 14 and 15, with about 50 host farms across the province opening their doors to offer open houses, great local food experiences, tours, demonstrations and an opportunity to buy locally Alberta-grown and produced products.
Check out participating locations and plan your farm and culinary visits at albertaopenfarmdays.com.