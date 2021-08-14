Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Festival
Aug 14 - Aug 15 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM

Global Edmonton supports: Alberta Open Farm Days

Where
No Location Given
When
Add to Calendar 14-08-2021 10:00 15-08-2021 22:00 America/Toronto Global Edmonton supports: Alberta Open Farm Days

Open Farm Days will take place on Aug. 14 and 15, with about 50 host farms across the province opening their doors to offer open houses, great local food experiences, tours, demonstrations and an opportunity to buy locally Alberta-grown and produced products.   Check out participating locations and plan your farm and culinary visits at…

 Alberta Open Farm Days DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Website
http://www,albertaopenfarmdays.ca
Global Edmonton supports: Alberta Open Farm Days - image View image in full screen

Open Farm Days will take place on Aug. 14 and 15, with about 50 host farms across the province opening their doors to offer open houses, great local food experiences, tours, demonstrations and an opportunity to buy locally Alberta-grown and produced products.

 

Check out participating locations and plan your farm and culinary visits at albertaopenfarmdays.com.