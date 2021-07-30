Menu

Jul 30 - Aug 13 12:00 AM

Global BC supports AutismBC Connects

Where
Online - BC View Map
When
Global BC supports AutismBC Connects

On now until October 1 | Online

 Online - BC
Website
https://www.autismbc.ca/
Contact
hello@autismbc.ca 604-434-0880 (AutismBC)
Global BC supports AutismBC Connects - image View image in full screen

On now until October 1
Online

Today in BC there are approximately 60,000 people on the autism spectrum.

AutismBC connects the autism community with resources, workshops, social groups and more.

Proudly supported by Global BC.

For info on how to donate or volunteer go to AutismBC.ca