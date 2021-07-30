Global BC supports AutismBC Connects
Today in BC there are approximately 60,000 people on the autism spectrum.
AutismBC connects the autism community with resources, workshops, social groups and more.
Proudly supported by Global BC.
For info on how to donate or volunteer go to AutismBC.ca