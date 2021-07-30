Menu

Jul 30 - Aug 3 12:00 AM

‘Uninterrupted’

Where
Burnaby Art Gallery - 6344 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby, BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 30-07-2021 00:00 03-08-2021 00:00 America/Toronto 'Uninterrupted'

August 3 to 13 | Burnaby Art Gallery

 Burnaby Art Gallery - 6344 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby, BC
Website
https://uninterrupted.ca/booking-burnaby-art-gallery-aug-3-13/
‘Uninterrupted’ - image

August 3 to 13
Burnaby Art Gallery

Don’t miss Uninterrupted, the outdoor cinematic spectacle that lit up Vancouver’s Cambie Street Bridge, coming to the Burnaby Art Gallery.

Get a immersive glimpse into the beauty and struggle of a salmon migration in a shared VR outdoor experience.

Details at Uninterrupted.ca