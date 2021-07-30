‘Uninterrupted’
- When
-
Add to Calendar 30-07-2021 00:00 03-08-2021 00:00 America/Toronto ‘Uninterrupted’
August 3 to 13 | Burnaby Art GalleryBurnaby Art Gallery - 6344 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby, BC DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Buy
- Buy Tickets
August 3 to 13
Burnaby Art Gallery
Don’t miss Uninterrupted, the outdoor cinematic spectacle that lit up Vancouver’s Cambie Street Bridge, coming to the Burnaby Art Gallery.
Get a immersive glimpse into the beauty and struggle of a salmon migration in a shared VR outdoor experience.
Details at Uninterrupted.ca