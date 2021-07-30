Menu

Sports
Jul 30 - Aug 16 12:00 AM - 11:59 PM

Global BC & 980 CKNW sponsors Fun in the Sun Golf Tournament Silent Auction

Where
Virtual - Surrey, BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 30-07-2021 00:00 16-08-2021 23:59 America/Toronto Global BC & 980 CKNW sponsors Fun in the Sun Golf Tournament Silent Auction

On now until August 16 | Virtual Silent Auction

 Virtual - Surrey, BC Surrey Board of Trade heather@businessinsurrey.com DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
$ Buy
Buy Tickets
Website
https://business.businessinsurrey.com/events/details/august-12-2021-sbot-golf-tournament-11242
Contact
heather@businessinsurrey.com 604-634-0341 (Surrey Board of Trade)
Global BC & 980 CKNW sponsors Fun in the Sun Golf Tournament Silent Auction - image View image in full screen

Virtual
On now until August 16

Raising funds for youth entrepreneurship programs & local economic recovery initiatives, the Surrey Board of Trade’s Fun in the Sun Golf Tournament Virtual Silent Auction has something for everyone!

Proudly supported by Global BC & 980 CKNW.

Details at Givergy.ca/SBOT2021