Global BC & 980 CKNW sponsors Fun in the Sun Golf Tournament Silent Auction
- Where
- Virtual - Surrey, BC View Map
- When
-
Add to Calendar 30-07-2021 00:00 16-08-2021 23:59 America/Toronto Global BC & 980 CKNW sponsors Fun in the Sun Golf Tournament Silent Auction
On now until August 16 | Virtual Silent AuctionVirtual - Surrey, BC Surrey Board of Trade heather@businessinsurrey.com DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Buy
- Buy Tickets
- Website
- https://business.businessinsurrey.com/events/details/august-12-2021-sbot-golf-tournament-11242
- Contact
- heather@businessinsurrey.com 604-634-0341 (Surrey Board of Trade)
Virtual
On now until August 16
Raising funds for youth entrepreneurship programs & local economic recovery initiatives, the Surrey Board of Trade’s Fun in the Sun Golf Tournament Virtual Silent Auction has something for everyone!
Proudly supported by Global BC & 980 CKNW.
Details at Givergy.ca/SBOT2021