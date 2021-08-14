Menu

Aug 14 - Aug 15 12:00 AM

630 CHED supports: Alberta Open Farm Days

Where
Farms across Alberta - View Map
When
Add to Calendar 14-08-2021 00:00 15-08-2021 00:00 America/Toronto 630 CHED supports: Alberta Open Farm Days

Join us this August when more than 50 farms, ranches, and ag-tourism operators invite visitors to share in local stories, see on-farm demons and purchase locally grown products.

Website
http://AlbertaOpenFarmDays.ca
630 CHED supports: Alberta Open Farm Days - image View image in full screen

Alberta Open Farm Days will take place on August 14 and 15, with about 50 host farms across the province opening their doors to offer open houses, great local food experiences, tours, demonstrations and an opportunity to buy locally Alberta-grown and produced products.

Meet your rural neighbours, plan your trip today!