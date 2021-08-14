630 CHED supports: Alberta Open Farm Days
Join us this August when more than 50 farms, ranches, and ag-tourism operators invite visitors to share in local stories, see on-farm demons and purchase locally grown products.
Alberta Open Farm Days will take place on August 14 and 15, with about 50 host farms across the province opening their doors to offer open houses, great local food experiences, tours, demonstrations and an opportunity to buy locally Alberta-grown and produced products.
Meet your rural neighbours, plan your trip today!