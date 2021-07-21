Lytton Fund Raising Dinner – sponsored by Donnelly Advisors Group Inc.

Dr. Bonnie Henry Provincial Health Officer and Randy Ambrosie Commissioner of the CFL are speaking at our fund raising dinner in aide of the families and victims in Lytton BC.

Donnelly Advisors Group through the Red Cross will be having a dinner at The Union Club of BC in Victoria BC on August 4th.

The evening will begin at 6:00pm with cocktails and silent auction followed by dinner and speakers at 7:00pm

Tickets are $150 with a $115 tax receipt from the Red Cross.

Please call the Union Club of BC to reserve your tickets at 250-384-1151 or email reservations@unionclub.com

If you like to be a Sponsor or donate your ticket to someone else please email John Donnelly at john@donnellyadvisors.com

Thank you for considering our event to help those unfortunate families who have lost everything.