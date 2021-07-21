Menu

Festival
Oct 14 - Oct 23 12:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Burger Week 2021

Various - Halifax, Nova Scotia
Add to Calendar 14-10-2021 12:00 23-10-2021 21:00 America/Toronto Burger Week 2021

Halifax Burger Week is back!  Chow down on burgers and help raise funds for Feed Nova Scotia.

https://burgerweek.co/
events@thecoast.ca 902-422-6278 (The Coast)
Halifax Burger Week is back!  This city-wide burger-eating phenomenon and fundraiser for Feed Nova Scotia is hosted by our friends at The Coast and offers creative burgers that either have a set price of $7, or a higher price with the restaurant making a donation to Feed Nova Scotia from every burger sold.

The lineup guides patrons all over the city to new restaurants and old favourites alike, all in the name of burgers! Raising over $560k for Feed Nova Scotia over the past eight years, it has become the largest fundraiser for the organization outside of their own initiatives.

Start planning your Burger Week adventure by visiting the Burger Week website!