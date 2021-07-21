Global BC & 980 CKNW sponsors ‘SkyDrive’ presented by the Abbotsford International Airshow

August 6 to 8

Abbotsford International Airport

Enjoy the aerial excitement of the Abbotsford International Airshow with a drive-in twist at SkyDrive.

Watch the Snowbirds, an F-22 Raptor and more, all take to the skies from the comfort of your own 400 square feet space alongside your vehicle.

Proudly sponsored by Global BC & 980 CKNW.

Details at AbbotsfordAirshow.com