Art Exhibit: HOME AND AWAY – Norm Dallin

EXHIBITION: July 24th through August 26th. RECEPTION: Saturday, July 24th, 2:00pm to 4:00pm.

Art Placement is pleased to present an exhibition introducing the recent work of senior Saskatoon artist Norm Dallin. Opening Saturday, July 24th, the exhibition unveils a brand new series of richly coloured and elegantly composed paintings in watercolour and gouache.

Norm Dallin was born in Saskatoon in 1948. His art studies initially took him to Toronto, where he studied at the Ontario College of Art (1969) and at Three Schools of Art (1969 – 1970). He later attended workshops at Emma Lake with Friedel Dzubas and John Elderfield (1979) and with Stanly Boxer and James Wolfe (1982).

Working as a carpenter and artists, Dallin began exhibiting his paintings in watercolour, acrylic, and oil in the late 1960s. He has since shown his work across Canada in numerous solo and group exhibitions. Focusing on the Saskatchewan landscape in his earlier paintings, Dallin understood his work’s connection to that of his contemporaries: “My painting is really a new kind of Impressionism, tempered by formalism. I make no attempt to disguise its relationship to the work of my fellow Saskatoon landscape painters. Saskatoon artists have always worked to connect these two apparently diverse points of view.” His most recent works present a more intimate impression of distant landscapes, lush tropical settings where the artist typically spends his time during some of Saskatchewan’s coldest months. The unifying thread is an interest in the physical spaces the artist finds himself in. With his artist’s eye, Dallin has a special appreciation for the visual and aesthetic qualities of his environment, which he translates into pictures.

Dallin’s work is represented in numerous collections including the Canada Council Art Bank (Ottawa), MacKenzie Art Gallery (Regina), Mendel Art Gallery (Saskatoon), University of Saskatchewan, Art Gallery of Windsor, and the Alberta Art Foundation.

