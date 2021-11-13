680 CJOB presents Sam Roberts Band at The Burton Cummings Theatre on Saturday, November 13th.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 23rd at 10am.

About Sam Robert Band:

“There has always been a unique spirit that has infused the music of Sam Roberts Band, which

is comprised of guitarist and vocalist Sam Roberts, lead guitarist Dave Nugent, keyboardist Eric

Fares, bassist James Hall, and drummer Josh Trager. It’s highlighted by melodies that are

infectious, lyrics that are deep and somewhat enigmatic, but memorable, and a live show that

just plain rocks. The music of Sam Roberts Band isn’t always easy to categorize either. It’s

been often lumped in with other alternative or alternative rock bands, but there is also a

substantial 1980s melodic rock vibe, mixed in with the best of 1990s Brit Pop.” (Jim Barber)

Canadian singer-songwriter Sam Roberts released his debut EP The Inhuman Condition in

2002, following a popular independent demo recording of Brother Down he had made at home.

Born in Montreal, QC to South African immigrants, he had been a violin player, surrounded by a

vast range of musical influences, who eventually moved on to guitar and started a rock band

with friends. The Inhuman Condition became the best-selling independent EP in Canadian

history and included a re-recorded version of Brother Down and the chart topper Don’t Walk

Away Eileen. In 2003 he released his first full-length album, We Were Born in a Flame. Where

Have All The Good People Gone and Hard Road became hit singles across radio and video

charts. The Certified Double-Platinum selling album was a huge hit in Canada and won the

Juno Award for Album of the Year, Rock Album of the Year, and Artist of the Year.

Roberts continued to release hit albums: Platinum-certified Chemical City in 2006 and Goldcertified

Love At The End Of The World in 2008, the latter winning Junos for Artist of The

Year, and Rock Album of the Year.

For the 2011 release of Collider, Roberts changed the artist billing from using his name to using

Sam Roberts Band. In 2014, Lo-Fantasy was released to great acclaim. Lead single We’re All

In This Together reached the top of both Canadian rock radio charts, followed by Top 10 hits

Human Heat and Shapeshifters. In 2016, TerraForm‘s lead Single If You Want It reached #2 at

both rock radio charts. This sixth studio album was nominated for the Rock Album Of the Year

at the 2017 Juno Awards. To fan acclaim, We Were Born In A Flame Deluxe Edition, was

released in 2018, which included previously unreleased tracks on Three LPs and CDs. The

original release reigns #94 on Billboards’ Top 150 Overall Canadian Albums (by album sales).

In 2018, Sam Roberts joined Chris Murphy (Sloan), Menno Veerstag (Hollerado), and Dave

Monks (Tokyo Police Club) to form the band, Anyway Gang. Their September 2019 debut

single, Big Night was written by Roberts and spent 26 weeks on the Canadian Rock charts,

peaking at #6. The track reached #1 on the Alternative chart and was awarded a Socan #1

Award. Their self-tilted album Anyway Gang followed on November 29, 2019

On October 16, 2021, Sam Roberts Band released their seventh studio album All Of Us, amidst

the global pandemic, an album that came to fruition after three years of writing. Ascension, the

lead single, reached #7 on Rock Radio, while All Of Us spent three weeks at #1 at CBC Radio

and as of February 2021, Take Me Away is charting at top twenty.

Sam Roberts is #59 on Billboard’s Top 150 Overall Selling Canadian Artists. Sam Roberts

Band have been nominated for an incredible 14 Junos, winning six along the way and 14

MuchMusic Video Awards, taking home five. Roberts’ songs have long-lasting success across

radio and sales. He holds 12 #1 SOCAN Awards. Currently Brother Down is #35 on the

Billboard Top 150 Canadian Airplay Songs (All Formats). He holds six spots on the Billboard

Top 150 Canadian Airplay Songs (Rock): #3 Brother Down, #12 Where Have All The Good

People Gone, #28 Don’t Walk Away Eileen, #67 Hard Road, #90 We’re All In This Together,

and #133 Them Kids.

Sam Roberts Band continue to deliver their legacy of hit singles to take over the

airwaves. Their fiery spirit have made their live shows so legendary, earning them spots

performing everywhere from Letterman and Conan, to specialty shows like The Tragically Hip in

Bobcaygeon, and major festivals from Bonnaroo to ACL, Lollapalooza, Bumbershoot, and

SARStock, and alongside heroes like The Rolling Stones and AC/DC. Preview SRB live

“Big and authoritative… In a sea of cookie-cutter download-today. gone- tomorrow rock starts,

originality, ambition, and honesty go a long way. He’ll make you evangelical about rock,

because this is what it’s supposed to sound like.” – Esquire Magazine