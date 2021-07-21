Virtual STRUT 2021

Join us July 21st at our launch party to kick off registration for STRUT. More than a walk in the park this years STRUT is virtual. You choose the activity and participate between July 22nd and August 25th. All proceeds support Rainbow Foundation of Hope's programs that support LGBTQ+ Refugees escaping persecution. Visit STRUT4HOPE.org to register for the party and learn more about how you can make an impact on the lives of LGBTQ+ Refugees and Newcomers.