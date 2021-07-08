Have you heard about Dine-Out in Support of Family SOS?

Generously sponsored by Office Interiors, “Dine-Out in Support of Family SOS” offers a GRAND PRIZE of over $2300 in gift cards to local food and beverage establishments in the HRM! This is your chance to support your favourite HRM food/beverage locales, help Family SOS provide much needed programming, and win your own family’s dinner for many days to come!

This is truly a “foodies” dream come true! Participating restaurants: Agricola Street Brasserie, Bar Kismet, EDNA Restaurant, Highwayman, Chainyard Cider, Maisie’s Ice Cream, The Canteen, Dear Friend Bar, Lukes Small Goods, Field Guide, Hermitage, Bianco Apertivo Bar, East of Grafton, The Ostrich Club, Shuck Seafood + Raw Bar, Ratinaud Charcuterie, Le Bistro by Liz, CHKN CHOP, The Bicycle Thief, La Frasca Cibi + Vini, Dairy Bay HFX, CUT Steakhouse and The Armview!

Dine-Out in Support of Family SOS Draw date: July 29th, 2021 @ 1200 (noon)

Family SOS is a local non-profit, child centered organization directed toward building strong and healthy families. As an inclusive family support agency, Family SOS offers FREE comprehensive programs that will benefit all family members. At Family SOS, we work to reach children and youth in the home, in the school, and in the community at large.

COVID-19 has profoundly affected families in the HRM. Family SOS has made crucial changes to our programming to address these issues and meet families where they are.

• Food Support which provides 150+ local families weekly supplemental food packages

• Virtual and In-home positive parenting groups

• Virtual and In-home parenting support

• Outdoor summer programming for the Healthy Kidz Program

• Weekly Healthy Teenz drop ins and activities.

With the inability to host our annual fundraising event, The Courage to Give Back Awards, our ability to meet the increased need of our families relies on the support of community members like you. As we move into Phase Four, now more than ever, we are focused on helping these families recover from the crisis of COVID-19.

You can help combat these impacts and continue to provide much needed support and assistance to Halifax families. This would not be possible without you – your support is needed and appreciated!

For more information on Family SOS or to become a monthly donor, please visit www.familysos.ca