Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Theater
Jul 18 10:00 AM - 12:30 PM

In The Heights – Exclusive Screening

Where
Landmark Cinemas Penticton - 250 Winnipeg Street, Penticton, British Columbia View Map
When
Add to Calendar 18-07-2021 10:00 18-07-2021 12:30 America/Toronto In The Heights – Exclusive Screening

Join us for an exclusive screening of the film version of Lin-Manual Miranda’s first Tony-award-winning musical: In The Heights! The theatre will be booked exclusively for this event, and concessions will be open. Our main goal is to share a wonderful theatre experience, but if additional funds are raised, they will support the OSA’s ongoing…

 Landmark Cinemas Penticton - 250 Winnipeg Street, Penticton, British Columbia Okanagan School Of The Arts info@osarts.ca DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
$ Price
$13 Buy Tickets
Ages
All
Website
http://www.okanaganschoolofthearts.com
Contact
info@osarts.ca 7787185757 (Okanagan School Of The Arts)
Join us for an exclusive screening of the film version of Lin-Manual Miranda's first Tony-award-winning musical: In The Heights! The theatre will be booked exclusively for this event, and concessions will be open. Our main goal is to share a wonderful theatre experience, but if additional funds are raised, they will support the OSA's ongoing community arts programming. View image in full screen
Join us for an exclusive screening of the film version of Lin-Manual Miranda's first Tony-award-winning musical: In The Heights! The theatre will be booked exclusively for this event, and concessions will be open. Our main goal is to share a wonderful theatre experience, but if additional funds are raised, they will support the OSA's ongoing community arts programming.

Join us for an exclusive screening of the film version of Lin-Manual Miranda’s first Tony-award-winning musical: In The Heights! The theatre will be booked exclusively for this event, and concessions will be open. Our main goal is to share a wonderful theatre experience, but if additional funds are raised, they will support the OSA’s ongoing community arts programming.