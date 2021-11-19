Mosaic Film Festival
- Where
- No Location Given
- When
-
Add to Calendar 19-11-2021 10:00 19-11-2021 22:00 America/Toronto Mosaic Film Festival
The Mosaic Festivals of Arts and Culture celebrate the diversity of Halifax by bringing cultures together through film!My East Coast Experience info@mosaicfestival.ca DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Website
- https://mosaicfestival.ca/
- Contact
- info@mosaicfestival.ca (My East Coast Experience )
The Mosaic Festivals of Arts and Culture celebrate the diversity of Halifax by bringing cultures together through film on Nov. 19, 2021.
Check back for more Mosaic Film Festival information – coming soon!