Festival
Nov 19 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM

Mosaic Film Festival

Where
No Location Given
When
Add to Calendar 19-11-2021 10:00 19-11-2021 22:00 America/Toronto Mosaic Film Festival

The Mosaic Festivals of Arts and Culture celebrate the diversity of Halifax by bringing cultures together through film!

 My East Coast Experience info@mosaicfestival.ca
Website
https://mosaicfestival.ca/
Contact
info@mosaicfestival.ca (My East Coast Experience )
Mosaic Film Festival - image View image in full screen

The Mosaic Festivals of Arts and Culture celebrate the diversity of Halifax by bringing cultures together through film on Nov. 19, 2021.

Check back for more Mosaic Film Festival information – coming soon!