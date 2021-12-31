Menu

Music
Dec 31 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM

The Murray Porter Band

Where
Mel Lehan Hall at St. James Community Square - 3214 West 10th Avenue, Vancouver, British Columbia View Map
When
Blues Man Murray Porter’s music career has taken him all over the world for the last 35+ years. He’s a proud Mohawk man from Six Nations of the Grand River Territory in southern Ontario, who now lives on Squamish Nation territory in North Vancouver, British Columbia. Murray may have a blues soul to the core,…

$ Price
$44.51-$55.65 Buy Tickets
Ages
19+
Website
https://vancouverblues.ca/
Contact
vanbluesaroundtown@gmail.com 6048426724 (Vancouver Blues Around Town)
