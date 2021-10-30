The Steve Kozak Band

One of Canada’s finest blues artists, Steve Kozak has been turning heads of blues fans in Canada for over thirty years since he first broke onto the Vancouver scene in the mid-eighties. When it comes to tasty West coast blues guitar, Kozak’s name is at the top of the list in this nation -- just ask greats like Duke Robillard and James Harman who have shared the stage with this gifted bandleader, instrumentalist, writer and singer. Gaining national recognition in 2013 Steve Kozak won a Maple Blues Award for New Artist or Group of the Year in Canada. Steve was also awarded The Ambassador of the Blues Award for 2012 by the Blues Underground Network. Backed by his some of Vancouver’s top musicians Kozak has built a reputation as one of Canada’s premier Blues acts and is known as the go to guy in Vancouver for the west coast Blues sound.