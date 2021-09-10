Menu

Music
Sep 10 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Brandon Isaak & The Saints of Swing

Where
Mel Lehan Hall at St. James Community Square - 3214 West 10th Avenue, Vancouver, British Columbia View Map
When
Add to Calendar 10-09-2021 19:00 10-09-2021 22:00 America/Toronto Brandon Isaak & The Saints of Swing

 Mel Lehan Hall at St. James Community Square - 3214 West 10th Avenue, Vancouver, British Columbia Vancouver Blues Around Town vanbluesaroundtown@gmail.com DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
$ Price
$45.62-$55.65 Buy Tickets
Ages
19+
Website
https://vancouverblues.ca/
Contact
vanbluesaroundtown@gmail.com 604.842.6724 (Vancouver Blues Around Town)
Over the years Brandon has had a chance to play with some of his favourite musicians and main influences, such as: Corey Harris, Guy Davis, Taj Mahal, Colin Linden, Harrison Kennedy, Serena Ryder, The Sojourners and Jim Byrnes as well as electric greats like… Jeff Healy, Joe Louis Walker, Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne, and Chicago Blues Diva Zora Young. What separates this Juno award nominated artist from the rest of the pack besides his world-class musicianship and song writing, is his ability to connect and involve the audience in his live shows.

