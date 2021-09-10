Brandon Isaak & The Saints of Swing

Over the years Brandon has had a chance to play with some of his favourite musicians and main influences, such as: Corey Harris, Guy Davis, Taj Mahal, Colin Linden, Harrison Kennedy, Serena Ryder, The Sojourners and Jim Byrnes as well as electric greats like… Jeff Healy, Joe Louis Walker, Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne, and Chicago Blues Diva Zora Young. What separates this Juno award nominated artist from the rest of the pack besides his world-class musicianship and song writing, is his ability to connect and involve the audience in his live shows.