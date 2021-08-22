Ladysmith Art Market 2021

Welcome back! As things start to slowly open, we are excited to be offering a creative opportunity for artists, locals and visitors. On Sunday August 22, 2021, we welcome you back to downtown Ladysmith for the Ladysmith Art Market from 10am - 4pm. Taking place on First Avenue between Roberts St and Gatacre, browse and shop local artwork from over 20 artists. Find pottery, fabric arts, original art, jewelry, glass and metal work, First Nation art, handmade books, leather accessories, art cards and more. A smaller version from our annual Arts on the Avenue, there will be live music throughout the day and we encourage you to check out the local cafes and restaurants which are just a hop, skip and a jump away. Once you’ve had your chance to shop and eat, spend the rest of your day at the beach, only minutes away. Come and enjoy the town, we look forward to seeing you!.