Festival
Aug 22 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Ladysmith Art Market 2021

Where
Downtown Ladysmith - First Avenue, from Roberts St. to Gatacre, Ladysmith, BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 22-08-2021 10:00 22-08-2021 16:00 America/Toronto Ladysmith Art Market 2021

Ages
All Ages
Website
https://www.ladysmitharts.ca/
Contact
media@ladysmitharts.ca 250-245-1252 (Arts Council of Ladysmith & District)
Welcome back! As things start to slowly open, we are excited to be offering a creative opportunity for artists, locals and visitors. On Sunday August 22, 2021, we welcome you back to downtown Ladysmith for the Ladysmith Art Market from 10am - 4pm. Taking place on First Avenue between Roberts St and Gatacre, browse and shop local artwork from over 20 artists. Find pottery, fabric arts, original art, jewelry, glass and metal work, First Nation art, handmade books, leather accessories, art cards and more. A smaller version from our annual Arts on the Avenue, there will be live music throughout the day and we encourage you to check out the local cafes and restaurants which are just a hop, skip and a jump away. Once you’ve had your chance to shop and eat, spend the rest of your day at the beach, only minutes away. Come and enjoy the town, we look forward to seeing you!. View image in full screen
