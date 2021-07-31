Menu

Jul 31 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM

IAMOH Book Launch & Charity Event

Where
Trout Lake Park - 3300 Victoria Drive, Vancouver, BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 31-07-2021 11:00 31-07-2021 15:00 America/Toronto IAMOH Book Launch & Charity Event

$ Price
Free Buy Tickets
Ages
All
Website
https://fb.me/e/1x7nXbdgo
Contact
iammyownhealer@gmail.com 7789548417 (I Am My Own Healer)
I Am My Own Healer Book Launch & Charity Event takes place on July 31, 2021 from 11:00am to 3:00pm! Come join us to raise funds for the Suicide Awareness and Prevention Services of Canada with fun games, raffle prize, and more!!! All taking place at Trout Lake, Vancouver BC. If you would like to volunteer and/or would like to sponsor the event please contact via email at iammyownhealer@gmail.com. View image in full screen
I Am My Own Healer Book Launch & Charity Event takes place on July 31, 2021 from 11:00am to 3:00pm! Come join us to raise funds for the Suicide Awareness and Prevention Services of Canada with fun games, raffle prize, and more!!! All taking place at Trout Lake, Vancouver BC. If you would like to volunteer and/or would like to sponsor the event please contact via email at iammyownhealer@gmail.com.

