IAMOH Book Launch & Charity Event

I Am My Own Healer Book Launch & Charity Event takes place on July 31, 2021 from 11:00am to 3:00pm! Come join us to raise funds for the Suicide Awareness and Prevention Services of Canada with fun games, raffle prize, and more!!! All taking place at Trout Lake, Vancouver BC. If you would like to volunteer and/or would like to sponsor the event please contact via email at iammyownhealer@gmail.com.