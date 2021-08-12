Global Edmonton supports: Walk for Valour

Lace up your sneakers and join us for the Walk for Valour supporting Valour Place – a temporary home away from home for all Canadian Military members, RCMP, Families of the Fallen, Veterans and First Responders.

Between August 12- September 12, participants can participate virtually to complete a 3KM or 5KM walk or run and fundraise to support Valour Place. For those participants who would prefer completing challenges they can ask for a FASTPASS to replace a portion of their distance. A FastPass (10 FUN challenges) will be equivalent to 1 KM of distance.