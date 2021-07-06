630 CHED supports: Imagine Van Gogh

Imagine Van Gogh, the ORIGINAL immersive exhibition from Europe is coming to Edmonton July 6 – September 5.

The immersive experience chronicles more than 200 of Vincent Van Gogh’s paintings through a unique journey inside the artist’s artworks. One can admire The Starry Night, Irises and Sunflowers, or be drawn into the intimacy of his Bedroom in Arles. An experience that brings viewers to the heart of its images, Imagine Van Gogh is accompanied by the music of the great composers Saint-Saëns, Mozart, Bach, Delibes and Satie.

Timed-entry tickets are on sale now at imagine-vangogh.com.