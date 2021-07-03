Penticton’s Historic Places Days Event

Join the Penticton Museum & Archives and the Penticton & District Community Arts Council for Historic Places Days over the month of July. Historic Places Days is part of a larger national event hosted by the National Trust for Canada. Events take place July 3 - 31, 2021 in communities across the country with the theme that “every place, a story.” The Scavenger Hunt is a guided journey through some of Penticton’s historic places where you will need to get out walking and looking to hunt for clues. The Colouring Book was a fun collaboration with local artists who reimagined historic places in their own style. You can add your own flair by colouring them in how you like. Need a copy of the Scavenger Hunt or Colouring Book? Visit the PDCAC or PMA in person to collect a copy. Penticton Museum & Archives 785 Main Street Tuesday to Saturdays 10:00 am to 4:30 pm Penticton & District Community Arts Council 220 Manor Park Avenue Thursdays to Saturdays 10:30 am to 4:30 pm Digital downloads are always available online for you to print: www.pentictonartscouncil.com.