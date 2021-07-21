Menu

Virtual
Jul 21 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Yosef Wosk Publication Grant Information Webinar

Where
Online - ZOOM - 402 - 510 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC View Map
When
21-07-2021 13:00 21-07-2021 14:00

Yosef Wosk Publication Grants support new, original publications on aspects of Vancouver’s heritage places, their conservation and related topics. Join us for a free webinar on the program. Hear from past recipients, learn about current projects and find out more on how on how to complete your application! Grant applications are open until Sept. 30th.

 Online - ZOOM - 402 - 510 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC
Vancouver Heritage Foundation
mail@vancouverheritagefoundation.org
$ Price
FREE Buy Tickets
Website
https://www.vancouverheritagefoundation.org/grants/publication-grant/
Contact
mail@vancouverheritagefoundation.org (Vancouver Heritage Foundation)

