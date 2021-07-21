21-07-2021 13:00

21-07-2021 14:00

America/Toronto

Yosef Wosk Publication Grant Information Webinar

Yosef Wosk Publication Grants support new, original publications on aspects of Vancouver’s heritage places, their conservation and related topics. Join us for a free webinar on the program. Hear from past recipients, learn about current projects and find out more on how on how to complete your application! Grant applications are open until Sept. 30th.