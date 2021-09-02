The Odlum Brown Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival is excited to announce the headlining acts for the 2021 festival, which will be held from Thursday, September 2nd to Sunday, September 5th. The four-day festival will include live-streamed and in-person ticketed shows each evening. Ticket packages for streamed shows are on-sale on Saturday via fortlangleyjazzfest.com. Here is the 2021 line-up of the headliner streamed ticketed shows: THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 2nd - HIP-HOP/JAZZ SHOW Red Haven Kyprios XL The Band FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 3rd - BLUES SHOW: Kenny Blues Boss Wayne Brandon Isaak Jim Byrnes with special guest, Candus Churchill SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 4th - JAZZ SHOW: David Restivo Trio Vince Mai Band Daniel Hersog Jazz Orchestra SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 4th - R&B DANCE PARTY: Big City Soul SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 5th - SOUL/GOSPEL SHOW (CO-PRESENTED WITH MUSIC HEALS): Dawn Pemberton Dee Daniels “We’re excited to bring our jazz music fans a combination of online and live performances featuring local musicians and musicians from across BC,” said Dave Quinn, artistic director for the festival. “When the COVID-19 pandemic forced live music events to shut down last year, the festival carried on with our first live-streamed format,” said Quinn. “Then earlier this year we moved the festival forward from July to the September long weekend due to ongoing province-wide COVID-19 restrictions. After navigating through the COVID-19 pandemic for the past year, it will come as no surprise that our theme for the 2021 festival is the power of music and how music heals.” Music Heals Canada joins the festival as a charity partner and co-presenter of the Sunday Soul Gospel show this year. Tickets to the Soul Gospel show will be by donation to support Music Heals’ mission to raise awareness and funds for the healing power of music and the festival’s youth initiatives (Rising Star, Jazz Education Workshop and supporting up-and-coming youth performances). Music Heals is a charitable foundation that supports a wide range of music therapy services in communities in BC and across Canada. “Music Heals is thrilled to be the charitable partner of the 2021 Odlum Brown Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival,” said Taryn Stephenson, Music Heals Director of Brand Partnerships and Sponsorships. “Prolonged social isolation due to the pandemic has caused a major spike in mental health related issues such as depression and anxiety. But despite all odds, the world found a way to keep the music alive. From live streams, to outdoor concerts, to mobile stages on the back of pick-up trucks, musicians continued to bring people together through innovative ways. We have seen first hand how music brings people together - even while apart. And now as the world begins to open up we are looking forward to celebrating the resilient, unifying, healing power of music in person.” Festival Title Sponsor, Odlum Brown Limited notes, “Our core values are to give back where we live and work and to be an integral part of our community, and we are very pleased to be part of the festival once again.” Paul Donaldson, Branch Manager, Director and Portfolio Manager at Odlum Brown Limited added, “With organizations like the festival, we are more connected and I can’t think of a better event to bring us all together.” The 2021 Odlum Brown Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival will announce more additions to the festival in the upcoming weeks.