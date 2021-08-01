Despite slavery being abolished, anti-Black racism is still prevalent in our provinces and country. To honour Emancipation Day (August 1), collectively we are accepting that slavery existed in what we now call Canada.

The Fun Run/Walk is just one small step at MOVING forward in the right direction.

Two small historically African Nova Scotian communities, Cherry Brook and Beechville have come together to organize this run. The Beechville Education Society is on board to collaborate with BLM ~ In this Together to spread awareness to one and ALL on Emancipation Day!

This Virtual Fun RUN/WALK for ALL AGES

Date: August 1, 2021

Where: It’s virtual so you chose where you walk/run your 1K, 5K, 10K or 21K. It is encouraged to do so in one of the many African Nova Scotia Communities.

Time: Your choice! The beauty of virtual is it can be done at the time you’d like. However many are doing this run/walk as a mid-day activity.

Cost: NO COST (FREE) ~ TOGETHER let’s spread awareness and make some positive change

For more information, to register and to view suggested route maps, please visit the Emancipation Day Fun Run/Walk event website.