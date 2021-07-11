Virtual Yoga for Dog Guides

Downward dog for a good cause! Join yoga instructor Teresa Montalbo from Unleash Your Inner Peace studio from the comfort of your own home on Sunday, July 11 at 9 AM CST. Proceeds from this event will help Lions Foundation of Canada provide more Dog Guides to Canadians with a disability. Join us in the 45-minute virtual class led by yoga instructor. Take a deep breath, relax and get moving. Classes are coming up on Sunday, July 11th and Sunday, August 8th. Visit www.eventbrite.com/e/virtual-yoga-event-tickets-158729112047.