Virtual
Jul 11 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM

Virtual Yoga for Dog Guides

Where
Virtual - 152 Wilson Street, Oakville, Ontario View Map
When
Add to Calendar 11-07-2021 09:00 11-07-2021 10:00 America/Toronto Virtual Yoga for Dog Guides

 Virtual - 152 Wilson Street, Oakville, Ontario Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides athibert@dogguides.com DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
$ Price
$17 Buy Tickets
Ages
all ages
Website
http://www.dogguides.com
Contact
athibert@dogguides.com (Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides)
Downward dog for a good cause! Join yoga instructor Teresa Montalbo from Unleash Your Inner Peace studio from the comfort of your own home on Sunday, July 11 at 9 AM CST. Proceeds from this event will help Lions Foundation of Canada provide more Dog Guides to Canadians with a disability. Join us in the 45-minute virtual class led by yoga instructor. Take a deep breath, relax and get moving. Classes are coming up on Sunday, July 11th and Sunday, August 8th. Visit www.eventbrite.com/e/virtual-yoga-event-tickets-158729112047.
Downward dog for a good cause! Join yoga instructor Teresa Montalbo from Unleash Your Inner Peace studio from the comfort of your own home on Sunday, July 11 at 9 AM CST. Proceeds from this event will help Lions Foundation of Canada provide more Dog Guides to Canadians with a disability. Join us in the 45-minute virtual class led by yoga instructor. Take a deep breath, relax and get moving. Classes are coming up on Sunday, July 11th and Sunday, August 8th. Visit http://www.eventbrite.com/e/virtual-yoga-event-tickets-158729112047