Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports
Jul 16 - Jul 30 12:00 AM

Global BC sponsors 33rd Annual RMH BC Vancouver Golf Tournament

Where
Northview Golf & Country Club - 6857 168 Street, Surrey, BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 16-07-2021 00:00 30-07-2021 00:00 America/Toronto Global BC sponsors 33rd Annual RMH BC Vancouver Golf Tournament

Wednesday, September 1 | Northview Golf & Country Club, Surrey

 Northview Golf & Country Club - 6857 168 Street, Surrey, BC DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Website
https://rmhbc.ca/putt-it-forward/
Global BC sponsors 33rd Annual RMH BC Vancouver Golf Tournament - image

Wednesday, September 1
Northview Golf & Country Club, Surrey

Join the Ronald McDonald House BC & Yukon for their annual Vancouver Golf Tournament.

Head to the Northview Golf and Country Club and enjoy on-course food, prizes, 50/50 draw and more. All to support the families who rely on the Ronald McDonald House

Proudly sponsored by Global BC.

Details at RMHBC.ca/Putt-It-Forward

 

Clickable image 1