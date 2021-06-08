Global BC sponsors 33rd Annual RMH BC Vancouver Golf Tournament

Wednesday, September 1

Northview Golf & Country Club, Surrey

Join the Ronald McDonald House BC & Yukon for their annual Vancouver Golf Tournament.

Head to the Northview Golf and Country Club and enjoy on-course food, prizes, 50/50 draw and more. All to support the families who rely on the Ronald McDonald House

Proudly sponsored by Global BC.

Details at RMHBC.ca/Putt-It-Forward