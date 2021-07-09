Global BC supports BC Centre for Ability: Recovery and Rebound Fund
- Where
- Online - BC View Map
- When
-
Add to Calendar 09-07-2021 00:00 23-07-2021 00:00 America/Toronto Global BC supports BC Centre for Ability: Recovery and Rebound Fund
Donate TodayOnline - BC BC Centre for Ability DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Website
- https://bc-cfa.org/support/
- Contact
- 604-451-5511 (BC Centre for Ability)
Donate Today
Help the BC Centre for Ability by donating to the Recovery & Rebound Fund.
Funds raised ensure those living with diverse abilities continue to receive much needed support during this time.
Proudly supported by Global BC.
Details at BC-CFA.org/support