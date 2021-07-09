Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Event
Jul 9 - Jul 23 12:00 AM

Global BC supports Kidney Cans

Where
Return It Express - BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 09-07-2021 00:00 23-07-2021 00:00 America/Toronto Global BC supports Kidney Cans

Across BC | Return It Express

 Return It Express - BC The Kidney Foundation of Canada: BC & Yukon Branch Brenda.Dondo@kidney.ca DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Website
https://kidney.ca/kidneycans
Contact
Brenda.Dondo@kidney.ca 604-558-6887 (The Kidney Foundation of Canada: BC & Yukon Branch)
Global BC supports Kidney Cans - image

Across BC

Be a Kidney Cans Hero!

Show your support for the Kidney Foundation BC & Yukon by donating your recyclable beverage containers at all Return It Express locations using the account name Kidney Cans.

Proudly supported by Global BC.

Details at Kidney.ca/KidneyCans