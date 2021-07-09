Menu

Food
Jul 9 - Jul 16 12:00 AM - 11:59 PM

Surrey Spice Trails

Where
Various locations - Surrey, BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 09-07-2021 00:00 16-07-2021 23:59 America/Toronto Surrey Spice Trails

Various Surrey locations

 Various locations - Surrey, BC Discovery Surrey info@discoversurreybc.com DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Website
https://discoversurreybc.com/spice-trail
Contact
info@discoversurreybc.com 604-531-6646 (Discovery Surrey)
Surrey Spice Trails - image View image in full screen

Various Locations in Surrey

Discover the delicious South Asian and multicultural cuisine Surrey has to offer during the Surrey Spice Trail.

Take a self guided tour of over 30 restaurants, cafes and retail stores all ready to show off their specialties.

Details at DiscoverSurreyBC.com/spice-trail