Global BC supports Kick For A Cure
- Where
- Online - BC View Map
- When
-
Add to Calendar 01-07-2021 00:00 31-07-2021 23:59 America/Toronto Global BC supports Kick For A Cure
July 1 to 31 | OnlineOnline - BC Gloria Cuccione donate@childhoodcancerresearch.org DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Website
- https://www.kickforacure.ca/
- Contact
- donate@childhoodcancerresearch.org 604-552-2850 (Gloria Cuccione)
July 1 to 31
Online
Help kick childhood cancer at this year’s Kick for A Cure.
The Michael Cuccione Foundation is inviting anyone who is a soccer enthusiast or passionate about finding a cure for childhood cancer to join them this July.
Proudly supported by Global BC.
Details at KickForACure.ca