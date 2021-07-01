Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Other
Jul 1 - Jul 31 12:00 AM - 11:59 PM

Global BC supports Kick For A Cure

Where
Online - BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 01-07-2021 00:00 31-07-2021 23:59 America/Toronto Global BC supports Kick For A Cure

July 1 to 31 | Online

 Online - BC Gloria Cuccione donate@childhoodcancerresearch.org DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Website
https://www.kickforacure.ca/
Contact
donate@childhoodcancerresearch.org 604-552-2850 (Gloria Cuccione)
Global BC supports Kick For A Cure - image View image in full screen

July 1 to 31
Online

Help kick childhood cancer at this year’s Kick for A Cure.

The Michael Cuccione Foundation is inviting anyone who is a soccer enthusiast or passionate about finding a cure for childhood cancer to join them this July.

Proudly supported by Global BC.

Details at KickForACure.ca

Clickable image 1