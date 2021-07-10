Friends of the Richmond Library Sidewalk Book Sales July 10 & 24, 2021

Following the success of the June book sale, Friends of the Richmond Library is preparing to host two weather-dependent sidewalk sales on Saturday, July 10 and 24 from 10 am. – 2 pm., outside Cambie Library on 150 – 11590 Cambie Road (corner of Cambie & No. 5 Roads).

Featured at the sales are many gently-used hardcover adult fiction; great selections of children’s, Chinese and various categories of non-fiction books, all priced individually.

Patrons are asked to bring their own bags or boxes as well as cash for payment. All proceeds will benefit Richmond public libraries.

Come visit these fabulous book events and you will be surprised to find good deals of your desired authors and titles for summer reading. Save the dates!

Due to COVID-19, face mask coverings and physical distancing of 6 feet (2 meters) apart are mandatory. Hand sanitizer will be provided at the station.

For inquiries, please go to: https://www.yourlibrary.ca/friends-of-the-library/fol-book-sale/