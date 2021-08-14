Painting in 37 Strokes & 37 Minutes

Jane will lead a Zoom workshop for anyone interested in learning the “37 Stroke and 37 Minute Painting Method”. The goal of this fun workshop is not to make a complete painting, but to explore possible ways to paint. Jane will demonstrate the technique in acrylic while discussing the benefits of the exercises. Participants will then be asked to create two paintings using their own still life set up or photo: one 37-stroke piece and one 37-minute piece. The group will discuss participants’ pieces and the process in general. Any level of painter is welcome to attend this online class, and participants will need to use their own supplies. This course is offered in partnership with the Naramata Centre.