Global Edmonton and 630 CHED support: Edmonton Elks Women’s Dinner 50/50

The Edmonton Elks Football Club are holding an online 50/50 in support of the Edmonton Elks Women’s Ovarian Cancer Research Endowment Fund supporting the Alberta Women’s Health Foundation, with the event sponsored by James H. Brown & Associates.

Every year the Edmonton Elks hold a dinner gala at the Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium with a champagne reception in the locker room followed by a seated dinner with a silent auction and speakers. Due to COVID-19 and health restrictions they were unable to hold our event in person this year.

Instead of missing out on another year of fundraising, they are happy to announce they will be holding an online 50/50 event.

The Edmonton Elks Women’s Dinner online fundraiser, sponsored by James H. Brown & Associates, will feature a 50/50 and will take place on Monday, June 28, 2021 from 10:00am to 9:00pm.

The Edmonton Elks Women’s Dinner, sponsored by James H. Brown & Associates, began in 2007 in memory of Pam Monastyrskyj who lost her battle with ovarian cancer two years earlier. In 2008, the Edmonton Elks Women’s Ovarian Cancer Research Endowment Fund was set up to provide long-term, sustainable funding for researchers at the Lois Hole Hospital for Women. To date, the annual event has raised over $600,000 to battle the deadly disease.

Tickets can be purchased by individuals 18 years or older, located within Alberta’s provincial borders at the time of purchase. Fans will be able to select from the following four digital-only ticket purchase option for one day only. Purchasers are urged to act fast as limited quantities of each ticket category are available, only on June 28, 2021.

Regular: Five dollars ($5.00) for one (1) ticket

Discount 1: Ten dollars ($10.00) for ten (10) tickets

Discount 2: Twenty dollars ($20.00) for sixty (60) tickets

Discount 3: Fifty dollars ($50.00) for two hundred (200) tickets

Further details, ticket purchases and rules regarding the 50/50, presented by James H. Brown & Associates, visit www.goelks.com/50-50.