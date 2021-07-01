Canada Day Food Truck Experience

Enjoy a variety of food options at this food truck experience. Pick-up your food, bring a blanket and enjoy a picnic on the nearby grass field, at a local park or at home. There will be something for everyone from desserts to snacks to meals. We are excited to feature eight unique food trucks from 11:00 am - 7:00 pm. Parking is available at the old New Westminster Secondary School and can be accessed from Eighth Street near Dublin Avenue. The entrance will be located on Tenth Avenue. We encourage you to walk or ride, and to enjoy an outdoor picnic. The following food trucks will be participating: All About the Grill, Aloha Poke, Dim Sum Express, Fusion Icy, Hunky Bills, Lemon Heaven, TLC Poutine and Mini Donut Factory. The Old New Westminster Secondary School Thursday, July 1, 11:00 am - 7:00 pm - Tenth Avenue near Eighth Street Find out more at www.newwestcity.ca/canadaday.