Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Festival
Nov 26 - Dec 19 10:00 AM - 11:00 PM

Evergreen Festival 2021

Where
No Location Given
When
Add to Calendar 26-11-2021 10:00 19-12-2021 23:00 America/Toronto Evergreen Festival 2021

Community comes alive with music, light, and joy for Evergreen Festival 2021!

 info@developns.ca DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Website
https://www.evergreenfestns.com/
Contact
info@developns.ca
Evergreen Festival 2021 - image View image in full screen

Community comes alive with music, light, and joy for Evergreen Festival 2021!

Evergreen Festival is a new holiday festival on the Halifax waterfront, throughout downtown Halifax, and online!