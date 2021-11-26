Evergreen Festival 2021
- Where
- No Location Given
- When
-
Add to Calendar 26-11-2021 10:00 19-12-2021 23:00 America/Toronto Evergreen Festival 2021
Community comes alive with music, light, and joy for Evergreen Festival 2021!info@developns.ca DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Website
- https://www.evergreenfestns.com/
- Contact
- info@developns.ca
Community comes alive with music, light, and joy for Evergreen Festival 2021!
Evergreen Festival is a new holiday festival on the Halifax waterfront, throughout downtown Halifax, and online!