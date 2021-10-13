Menu

Festival
Oct 13 - Oct 16 10:00 AM - 11:00 PM

Nocturne

Where
Various - Halifax, Nova Scotia View Map
When
Add to Calendar 13-10-2021 10:00 16-10-2021 23:00 America/Toronto Nocturne

Nocturne: Art at Night brings art and energy to the streets of Kjipuktuk/Halifax!

 Various - Halifax, Nova Scotia
Website
https://nocturnehalifax.ca/
Nocturne - image View image in full screen

Nocturne: Art at Night is a fall festival that brings art and energy to the streets of Kjipuktuk/Halifax between 6 p.m. and midnight the week after the October long weekend. The completely free annual event showcases and celebrates the visual arts scene in Mi’kma’ki/Nova Scotia.

Nocturne, designed and planned largely by volunteers, is an opportunity for everyone to experience the art of Kjipuktuk/Halifax in a whole new light.