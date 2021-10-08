Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports
Oct 8 8:30 PM - 10:00 PM

Stars on Ice 2021 Tour

Where
Scotiabank Centre - Halifax, Nova Scotia View Map
When
Add to Calendar 08-10-2021 20:30 08-10-2021 22:00 America/Toronto Stars on Ice 2021 Tour

The Stars on Ice Journey resumes at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax on October 8, 2021!

 Scotiabank Centre - Halifax, Nova Scotia info@scotiabank-centre.com DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Website
https://www.ticketatlantic.com/events/stars-ice
Contact
info@scotiabank-centre.com 902-421-8000
Stars on Ice 2021 Tour - image View image in full screen
Stars On Ice Facebook

The Stars on Ice Journey resumes at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax on October 8, 2021!

The 2021 Stars on Ice tour brings figure skating back to its loyal fans across Canada after a 17-month hiatus. The new production, simply entitled “Journey,” will effortlessly glide fans into an on-ice visual exploration of the myriad of feelings experienced over the past year.

Boasting a lineup of legends and tour favorites including Olympic and World Medalists Kurt Browning, Elvis Stojko, Kaetlyn Osmond, Jeffrey Buttle, Kaitlyn Weaver & Andrew Poje and more, this year’s Stars on Ice show is a must-see to celebrate the return of LIVE figure skating!