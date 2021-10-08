Stars on Ice 2021 Tour

The Stars on Ice Journey resumes at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax on October 8, 2021!

The 2021 Stars on Ice tour brings figure skating back to its loyal fans across Canada after a 17-month hiatus. The new production, simply entitled “Journey,” will effortlessly glide fans into an on-ice visual exploration of the myriad of feelings experienced over the past year.

Boasting a lineup of legends and tour favorites including Olympic and World Medalists Kurt Browning, Elvis Stojko, Kaetlyn Osmond, Jeffrey Buttle, Kaitlyn Weaver & Andrew Poje and more, this year’s Stars on Ice show is a must-see to celebrate the return of LIVE figure skating!