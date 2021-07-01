Canada Day Family Concert in the Park with Will’s Jams

Concert in the Park with Will’s Jams A free, family friendly, concert in the park. Will Stoet of Will's Jams is a JUNO-nominated musician, nationally recognized educator and former CBC Kids TV star. His performance in English and French is full of witty wordplay and sing-along choruses, inspiring kids to be active, creative, caring and community-minded. The concerts will take place rain-or-shine at the Queen's Park Stadium. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own blankets, lawn chairs, beverages and snacks. There will be no food sold at the concert. Each group of concert go-ers will have a small area to call their own while enjoying the concert. Space is limited and pre-registration is required. Please note that all attendees, including babies and children must be registered. Queen’s Park Stadium. Register online or call 604-525-7388 10:00 - 10:45 am - 111343 12:00 – 12:45 pm - 111344 2:00 - 2:45 pm - 111345 Registration Fee: Free Find out more at www.newwestcity.ca/canadaday.