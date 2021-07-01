Menu

Jul 1 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Canada Day: A day to reflect

Where
City of New Westminster - Various, New Westminster, BC View Map
When
01-07-2021 09:00 01-07-2021 19:00

Reflect on the common elements found in all cultures – family, food, movement & creativity – with registered and at-your-own pace activities leading up to and on July 1, 2021. New Westminster is committed to fostering an equitable, inclusive, and welcoming community. This Canada Day we encourage everyone to respect and recognize cultural diversity as…

 City of New Westminster - Various, New Westminster, BC
Ages
All Ages
Website
https://www.newwestcity.ca/canada-day-2021
Contact
specialevents@newwestcity.ca (604) 525-7388 (City of New Westminster)
Reflect on the common elements found in all cultures – family, food, movement & creativity – with registered and at-your-own pace activities leading up to and on July 1, 2021. New Westminster is committed to fostering an equitable, inclusive, and welcoming community. This Canada Day we encourage everyone to respect and recognize cultural diversity as a source of enrichment and strength. Our suggested activities encompass family, food, movement and creativity, as they are common features in all cultures. We do not celebrate the hurtful legacy and ongoing impacts of colonization, but rather the opportunity to grow and heal together. Check the event page regularly for more information and updates: newwestcity.ca/canadaday. Registration is now open for a variety of activities and there are many self-paced activities planned that do not require registration. View image in full screen
