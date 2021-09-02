Halifax Fringe Festival
The Halifax Fringe Festival is an annual performing arts festival that includes theatre, music, circus, dance, comedy, education, and more!
- https://halifaxfringe.ca/
- leeanne@halifaxfringe.ca
The festival happens over 11 days in 10+ venues with 65+ productions performing over 350 individual performances.