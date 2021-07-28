Every summer, the Halifax Busker Festival entertains visitors and locals across Halifax’s beautiful and historic downtown waterfront.

Featuring the hilarious, wacky, and breathtaking entertainment that can only be found at the annual Halifax Busker Festival. Witness mind blowing shows from the world’s top street performance artists as they showcase their unique talents and skills with acrobatics, music, visual arts, comedy, fire shows, and so much more.

Visit buskers.ca for more information about the 2021 Halifax Busker Festival!