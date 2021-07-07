Menu

Jul 7 - Jul 18 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM

Peggy’s Cove Area Festival of the Arts

Where
Peggy's Cove - Nova Scotia View Map
When
Add to Calendar 07-07-2021 09:00 18-07-2021 20:00 America/Toronto Peggy’s Cove Area Festival of the Arts

 Peggy's Cove - Nova Scotia contactpcafa@gmail.com
Website
https://peggyscoveareafestivalofthearts.com/
Contact
contactpcafa@gmail.com 902-820-5199
Experience oceans of artistry with Peggy’s Cove Area Festival of the Arts.

Already a highly anticipated event locally, the Peggy’s Cove Area Festival of the Arts has put the area on art-lover’s maps and is a “must do” for many visitors.

Between July 7th and 18th, you will find something to delight you in this exceptional place that inspires so many artists.