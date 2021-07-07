Peggy’s Cove Area Festival of the Arts
- When
-
Add to Calendar 07-07-2021 09:00 18-07-2021 20:00 America/Toronto Peggy’s Cove Area Festival of the Arts
Experience oceans of artistry with Peggy’s Cove Area Festival of the Arts.Peggy's Cove - Nova Scotia contactpcafa@gmail.com DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Contact
- contactpcafa@gmail.com 902-820-5199
Experience oceans of artistry with Peggy’s Cove Area Festival of the Arts.
Already a highly anticipated event locally, the Peggy’s Cove Area Festival of the Arts has put the area on art-lover’s maps and is a “must do” for many visitors.
Between July 7th and 18th, you will find something to delight you in this exceptional place that inspires so many artists.