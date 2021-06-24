Menu

Jun 24 - Jun 27 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM

Halifax Independent Filmmakers Festival

Virtual
HIFF 2021 is coming your way June 24–27 with an electrifying lineup of beautiful, boundary-pushing films from around the world

https://www.hiff.ca/the-festival
hiff@afcoop.ca 902405-4485 (AFCOOP)
HIFF 2021 is coming your way June 24–27 with an electrifying lineup of beautiful, boundary-pushing films from around the world, including a special 15th Anniversary Retrospective to celebrate some of the most memorable Atlantic shorts in HIFF history.

Features are available to viewers located in the Atlantic provinces.
Shorts programs are open to viewers across Canada.

All films will be available online for the duration of the festival.
Once you begin a film, you’ll have 24 hours to watch it.