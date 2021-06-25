Halifax Greek Fest To-Go!
- When
-
Add to Calendar 25-06-2021 16:00 27-06-2021 20:00 America/Toronto Halifax Greek Fest To-Go!
Introducing Halifax’s 4th Greek Fest To-Go!Virtual - Halifax Greek Fest info@greekfest.org DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Website
- https://greekfesttogo.com/
- Contact
- info@greekfest.org (Halifax Greek Fest)
Introducing Halifax’s 4th Greek Fest To-Go! Indulge in a little piece of Greece, in the heart of Halifax.
Drive through and pick up delicious food and sweets to indulge your senses.