Jul 8 12:00 AM - 11:59 PM

Global BC sponsors RMH BC’s 7th Birthday

Where
Online or Text - BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 08-07-2021 00:00 08-07-2021 23:59 America/Toronto Global BC sponsors RMH BC’s 7th Birthday

Thursday, July 8 | Donate Online or Text HOME to 45678

 Online or Text - BC Ronald McDonald House BC & Yukon info@rmhbc.ca DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Website
https://secure2.convio.net/rmhb/site/Ecommerce?store_id=2303
Contact
info@rmhbc.ca 604-736-2957 (Ronald McDonald House BC & Yukon)
Global BC sponsors RMH BC’s 7th Birthday - image View image in full screen

Thursday, July 7
Donate Online or Text HOME to 45678

Help the Ronald McDonald House BC & Yukon celebrate 7 years in the house this July.

The 73 bedroom House is a home for up to 2,000 families a year while their seriously ill child is receiving treatment. This year you can help by using Text to Donate or making an online donation to the Birthday Wishlist.

Proudly sponsored by Global BC.

Details at RMHBC.ca/birthday