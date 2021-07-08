Global BC sponsors RMH BC’s 7th Birthday
- Online or Text - BC View Map
Thursday, July 8 | Donate Online or Text HOME to 45678
- info@rmhbc.ca 604-736-2957 (Ronald McDonald House BC & Yukon)
Thursday, July 7
Donate Online or Text HOME to 45678
Help the Ronald McDonald House BC & Yukon celebrate 7 years in the house this July.
The 73 bedroom House is a home for up to 2,000 families a year while their seriously ill child is receiving treatment. This year you can help by using Text to Donate or making an online donation to the Birthday Wishlist.
Proudly sponsored by Global BC.
Details at RMHBC.ca/birthday