Global BC sponsors RMH BC’s 7th Birthday

Thursday, July 7

Donate Online or Text HOME to 45678

Help the Ronald McDonald House BC & Yukon celebrate 7 years in the house this July.

The 73 bedroom House is a home for up to 2,000 families a year while their seriously ill child is receiving treatment. This year you can help by using Text to Donate or making an online donation to the Birthday Wishlist.

Details at RMHBC.ca/birthday