MOVirtual: Haida Now – Co-curator tour with Kwi Jones and Viviane Gosselin

Join us on June 30, 2021, during Indigenous Peoples Month, for another instalment of the monthly virtual tour series at MOV. This next event will give participants a final chance to tour MOV’s landmark feature exhibition, Haida Now, before it closes in July 2021. Led by the exhibition’s co-curators, Kwi Jones and Viviane Gosselin, the tour will give participants unique insight into the collection that is both historical and personal. This virtual tour will provide guests with an overview of the themes and works that are showcased, touch on colonialism’s impacts on Haida, and reveal the resilience of their culture and artforms. This collaborative exhibition features an unparalleled collection of Haida art both past and present. It boasts a display of more than 450 works by carvers, weavers, photographers, and print makers, collected as early as the 1890s. “Through this exhibition, the Haida have been presented with the opportunity to share our sophisticated knowledge through our art and culture. Haida Now is a glimpse into the Haida Nation’s artistic and cultural legacy that we continue to write. These are the stories we can use to help build better relationships for the future, and create a greater cross-cultural understanding between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people.” – Kwi Jones “The insight provided by Haida artists and knowledge holders has given new meaning to this impressive collection of Haida art. Remarkable in its quality and scope, the collection has only been partially exhibited a few times over the last 80 years.” – Viviane Gosselin Guests will also have the opportunity to ask questions at the end of the tour during a short Q&A Period. The tour will be held over Zoom Webinars and pre-registration is required. Date: Wednesday, June 30, 2021 Time: 5:30pm Platform: Zoom (Information about how to connect will be sent to participants prior to the event through Eventbrite) Tickets: $1-$10 Sliding Scale (A service fee and GST is also applied to ticket sales.) - Tickets are capped at 100 participants for this event.